Sex Offender Arrested While Waiting to Meet Teen at Folsom Park

FOLSOM — A registered sex offender was arrested Friday night at a Folsom park after investigators say he planned to meet a 13-year-old girl there.

Christopher Stadel, 34, was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a felony.

Investigators from the Folsom Police Department, Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force and the FBI say that Stadel had been conversing with the minor through an online app. Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson Shaun Hampton told FOX40 that authorities were contacted after Stadel was “persistent” about meeting up with the girl.

Hampton reports Stadel was waiting for the teenager at Handy Family Park in Folsom when he was arrested around 10:30 p.m.

FOX40 spoke with upset parents whose kids were playing at the park Saturday afternoon.

“A grown man trying to meet up with kids, no, that’s just crazy to hear,” says Brandon Mangold.

Stadel is currently in the Sacramento County Main Jail on $600,000 bail.

“This is a great reminder as a parent to stay vigilant with your children’s social media accounts,” said Folsom Detective Catanio.