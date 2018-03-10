Trump: 2020 Slogan will be ‘Keep America Great!’

“Our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it, two years from now, is going to be ‘Keep America Great’ exclamation point,” Trump said from a Pennsylvania rally.
Trump had previously told the Washington Post in January of 2017 that he decided on the “Keep America Great” slogan for a reelection bid and instructed his lawyer to trademark the phrase with and without an exclamation point.
Trump made his comments while boosting Republican Rick Saccone ahead of a special election this Tuesday, boasting about the economy’s continued performance through his tenure and slamming Democrats and the media.
Trump’s slogan remark came over a week after he tapped Brad Parscale to steer his 2020 campaign, advancing a re-election effort he began virtually since taking office.