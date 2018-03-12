Las Vegas Mass Shooting Survivor Brings Healing to Other Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Gun control has dominated the national conversation in the weeks since the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

One local woman is becoming a prominent voice for people affected by mass shootings. She's made it her mission to help survivors -- because she is one.

"I'm lucky I survived," said Lisa Fine, a survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Fine understands it more than most, because she lived it. The Route 91 Harvest Festival was the night she survived a massacre.

For her, the recovery "was like being punched in [her] soul," she said. It was a long and painful five months of shock and grief.

"This won't be the last shooting and that makes my heart break," Fine told FOX40.

The trauma made way for a new purpose her in life.

"I needed to be of service to... for humanity's sake," Fine said.

Fine is the founder of the Route 91 Strong foundation, a non-profit that supports survivors of mass shootings as they work through their pain.

She just returned from New Jersey, where she connected with survivors and families of victims from other recent tragedies like the Parkland school shooting, using the experience that almost took her life to reach out.

"We need to catch them before they fall," Fine said.

Next Fine will be speaking at the "March for Our Lives" event in downtown Sacramento on Saturday, March 24. That event is meant to show solidarity with the Parkland school shooting victims and also highlight gun violence issues.

Fine has also connected with victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. She's working to start an annual conference, where those affected by mass shootings can come together to provide support, strength and love.