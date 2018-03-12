Police Investigating Shooting in Modesto; 4 Hospitalized

MODESTO — Four people were hospitalized after a shooting in Modesto.

Police are on scene at Robertson Road, where three men and one woman were shot at while inside of a closed garage.

The Modesto Police Department reports one person is in serious condition and three people sustained non-life threatening injuries. All four are in stable condition.

No additional information has been provided about any possible suspect or suspects or the details surrounding the shooting.

Two elementary schools, two parks and several religious centers are located in the immediate area.

