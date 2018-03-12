Solano Community College Campuses Evacuated after Bomb Threats

Three Solano Community College campuses were evacuated and closed down Monday due to bomb threats.

According to the City of Vacaville, two anonymous, threatening calls were made around noon claiming a bomb had been planted at each campus. The caller did not provide any additional specifics.

The Solano Community College president ordered that the Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo campuses be evacuated. All classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.

Solano County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams swept through the Vacaville campus and deemed it safe around 2:45 p.m. The Vallejo campus was also found to be safe around 3:40 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.