Veterans Home Gunman Lost Guard, Gun Permits Over Fees

YOUNTVILLE (AP) — A California agency says the former Army rifleman who killed three mental health workers at a Napa County veterans home where he once received treatment lost his state licenses to be an armed security guard for failing to pay the fees.

California’s Bureau of Security and Investigative Services said Monday that 36-year-old Albert Wong received permits to carry a 9-millimeter gun and to be a security guard on Oct. 21, 2008.

Bureau spokesman Matt Woodcheke said Wong lost his licenses after failing to pay the annual fees.

The bureau’s license database lists Wong’s two permits as expired on Oct. 31. It’s unclear if that’s the date when the bureau canceled the permits for nonpayment.