2 Killed, 2 Injured in Highway 12 Crash

LODI — Two people were killed and two others were injured Tuesday along Highway 12, near Interstate 5, outside Lodi.

Investigators say alcohol did not play a roll in the crash and do not believe the weather was a factor.

Witnesses tell FOX40 a black SUV was heading west on Highway 12 when the driver lost control and ended up in oncoming traffic. A woman in a red minivan tried to swerve out of the way, but ultimately struck the side of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV and an elderly passenger in the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the minivan, whom the CHP believes to be pregnant, was taken to a Stockton hospital with life-threatening injuries.