Authorities Investigating Fire at Rosalinda’s Strip Club in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Authorities in Tuolumne County are investigating the cause behind an overnight fire that left a strip club and neighboring motel badly damaged.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to a fire at Rosalinda’s Gentleman’s Club and the neighboring motel.

Both buildings were closed down after a months-long investigation led Tuolumne County deputies to the strip club for narcotics, prostitution and illegal alcohol.

The buildings were unoccupied at the time of the fire; no one was injured.

Fire crews say the fires started at the back of both buildings. The causes have not been determined.

