Eco-Friendly Easter

There are simple ways your family can celebrate this glorious season and still be good to mother earth. It can be as easy as raiding your crafting nook and spice drawer, and reading the ingredient labels on your easter treats. Here are 3 easy ways to have an earth-friendly easter. First choose earth-friendly basket fillers like shredded junk mail or yarn. Check out your candy ingredients and choose sustainable ingredients like palm oil. Last, you can make natural egg dyes using a variety of foods.Dr. Felicia Stoler