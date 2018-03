Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the animals at Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary in Stockton. You will have the chance to feed our rescued animals an assortment of green snacks, like apples, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, and more!

More info:

Green Feast at Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary

Saturday

11:30am - 1pm

14741 Wing Levee Road,

Stockton

HarvestHomeSanctuary.org

Facebook: @HarvestHome

Twitter: @HarvestHome