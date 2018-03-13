Simone is in the studio chatting with author Juliana Presto, a 17-year-old Modesto native, about her latest book: "Fire and Ice: The Rising." This book is part of a trilogy featuring "Fire and Ice: The Awakening" and "Fire and Ice: The Turning." On March 17 she will be holding a book signing at Yesterday's Book in Modesto from 12-2 p.m.
New Book from 17-Year-Old Modesto Author
-
Retired Teacher Collecting Books After Fire Destroys Library at Bret Harte Elementary
-
Pregnant Teen Shot in Modesto Expected to Recover
-
After Devastating Fire, Bret Harte Elementary Students Head Back to Class
-
2 Local Rappers Killed in Solo-Vehicle Crash; Driver Arrested
-
13-Year-Old Raises Money to Treat STEM Girls to See ‘A Wrinkle in Time’
-
-
Hillary Clinton, Cher, Snoop and Others Read ‘Fire and Fury’ Excerpts at 2018 Grammys
-
‘Game of Thrones’ Ice Hotel Opens in Lapland
-
Woman Says Dog Helped Save Her Life When She Fell in Icy Pond Trying to Rescue Him
-
One Dead in Early Morning Modesto House Fire
-
‘Fire and Fury’ Sales Top 29,000 in First Weekend
-
-
11-Year-Old Boy Dies Saving Friend from Icy Pond
-
Beloved Comic Book Store Closing After 44 Years in Business
-
Fire at Bret Harte Elementary School Found to be Arson