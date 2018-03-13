New Book from 17-Year-Old Modesto Author

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio chatting with author Juliana Presto, a 17-year-old Modesto native, about her latest book: "Fire and Ice: The Rising." This book is part of a trilogy featuring "Fire and Ice: The Awakening" and "Fire and Ice: The Turning." On March 17 she will be holding a book signing at Yesterday's Book in Modesto from 12-2 p.m.