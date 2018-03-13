Family-friendly Rock & Brews is now open in Vacaville with its quality American comfort food, local favorites and one of the area's largest selections of international and craft beer. Guests are immersed in a rock-inspired experience with concert lighting, videos of some of the greatest rock concert moments of all time, rock art and a Great Wall of Rock featuring some of the biggest icons of the genre. Indoor and al fresco dining are available and even our four-legged rockers are welcome on our dog-friendly patio.
More info:
Rock & Brews
200 Nut Tree Parkway
Vacaville
(707) 474-5039
RockAndBrews.com
Facebook: @RockAndBrewsVacaville