Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family-friendly Rock & Brews is now open in Vacaville with its quality American comfort food, local favorites and one of the area's largest selections of international and craft beer. Guests are immersed in a rock-inspired experience with concert lighting, videos of some of the greatest rock concert moments of all time, rock art and a Great Wall of Rock featuring some of the biggest icons of the genre. Indoor and al fresco dining are available and even our four-legged rockers are welcome on our dog-friendly patio.

More info:

Rock & Brews

200 Nut Tree Parkway

Vacaville

(707) 474-5039

RockAndBrews.com

Facebook: @RockAndBrewsVacaville