Six Feet of Snow Expected to Fall in the Sierra Through Friday

SODA SPRINGS -- After receiving rain overnight Monday into early Tuesday, the west slope of the Sierra near Donner Summit got a heavy dumping of snow beginning Tuesday afternoon.

A series of winter storms will bring as many as six feet of new snow to the Sierra passes through Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Snow is possible down to the 3,500-foot elevation by Wednesday morning. The snow level is expected to stay near that elevation through Friday. Snow showers are still possible Saturday but are likely to taper off through the weekend.

Weekend ski and snowboard conditions will be epic for those who crave deep powder.

In the meantime, Tahoe area travelers may encounter periods of whiteout conditions and weather-related delays.

"Don't come up here unless you have to. The roads are nasty," advised Kingvale Shell station manager Marty Ranker. "Keep yourself safe, stay home. If you do have to come up here the best thing to do is not slam on your brakes. Make sure you got good chains, proper fitting chains, and they're on properly."