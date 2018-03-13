Surveillance Video Shows Officer Strike Man in Spit Hood, Handcuffs Across the Head

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A San Joaquin County correctional officer will appear in court after surveillance footage showed him striking an arrestee in a spit hood across the head.

The footage released by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday shows Officer Matthew Mettler hit the man, who is sitting on the floor in handcuffs and wearing a spit hood.

On Aug. 24 of last year, the man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication after he was found passed out in front of a business. While Manteca Police were taking him into custody he began to physically and verbally attack the officers and spat on them. A spit hood was placed on the man as a result.

In the video from the pre-booking area at the San Joaquin County Jail, Mettler is seen walking into the room and striking the man across the head, causing him to fall over. Mettler then leaves.

Warning: The video below contains violence that some may find disturbing.

At least two other officers can be seen in the footage. The incident was reported to their superiors and the DA’s Office filed a complaint on Sept. 29.

Mettler was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault by a public officer. He is set to appear in court on March 26.