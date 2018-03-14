El Dorado Hills Fire Chief Announces Retirement Amid Harassment Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS -- El Dorado Hills Fire Chief Dave Roberts is retiring, emailing an emotional announcement to his staff on Tuesday.

"We've done a lot of phenomenal improvements over the years. Response times are faster, you know, the lives saved," Roberts told FOX40.

He says he's proud of his 30-year career with the El Dorado Hills Fire District.

Roberts says he's been "toying with the idea of retiring for a while" and said his decision had nothing to do with a federal lawsuit filed against the department last month alleging discrimination, sexual harassment and sexism.

Roberts still had about 18 months left on his contract when he made his announcement. He is expected to have a performance review in front of the El Dorado Hills Fire District board on Thursday. The lawsuit is expected to be discussed.

The chief wouldn't comment on pending litigation but said it has been "hard on the department."

El Dorado Hills Fire District Board President Greg Durante also refused to discuss the lawsuit. FOX40 asked him if Roberts' decision to retire was at all because of the lawsuit.

"That is unbeknownst to me," he said.

Firefighter Lisa Marie Mason reported the accusations to her superiors nine months before taking legal action.