Former Delta College Basketball Player Killed in NYC Helicopter Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Five people were killed when a helicopter crashed into New York's East River on Sunday, including 30-year-old Tristan Hill.

Hill grew up in Reno but spent time playing basketball for Delta College in Stockton.

"It doesn't seem real but I try to just stay positive," friend and former teammate Anthony Simi said. "The Tristan I know would want not just myself, but everyone to just remain positive and celebrate his life."

During the 2009 season, Hill and his fellow Mustangs reached the state's Final Four.

"High character kid. A resilient and vibrant personality, and just a big heart. The willingness to stay on, I mean he came from Reno. He took a great risk, a great chance to come to us and stay with us for 2 years and it paid off for him. He was a team-first guy who ended up playing at a 4-year school in Missouri," Delta College coach Rich Ressa said.

Hill and Simi remained close over the years. He returned to California last summer for Simi's wedding.

Simi had recently received a wedding invitation from Hill and his fiance Ede. They had planned to get married May 27 in Napa. He said they had just spoken a few days before Sunday's crash.

"Never a dull moment with Tristan. I cherish all the times we had together," Simi said. "Just good times."

Hill's love and passion for basketball led him to a job with the Westchester Knicks, of the NBA's G-League. He was honored with a moment of silence at this week's game. He had recently moved on from his basketball job, taking on a director of operations position with a tourism startup. Hill was with one of his coworkers when he died.

Hill also organized and raised funds with a basketball camp for the Boys & Girls Club in Reno, and worked with current NBA players to help raise money for the University of Nevada-Reno program and help provide kids with scholarships.

"I knew Tristan was on to big things. He always had an idea, he always knew what the big picture was, and he won't be forgotten," Coach Ressa said.