Grocery Store Finally Coming to North Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Ground was broken for the first new grocery store in the North Sacramento area in 60 years.

The area around Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue has been described as a food desert because of the lack of stores with fresh meat and produce.

Now, a Grocery Outlet is slated to occupy a newly constructed building which will also create jobs and spruce up the street.

Community leaders say poor and elderly residents have transportation issues and can’t get to the nearest grocery store three miles away. Consequently, they resort to the many fast food restaurants in the neighborhood which contributes to health issues. Grocery Outlet’s discount business model will also help area residents.

Developer Paul Petrovich says he is not making any profit on the project that took three years to get underway because of zoning and permit delays.

He says he committed to in a grocery store to help the community 10 years ago. The Grocery Outlet is the sixth in the Sacramento area and will open around September.

It’s the first Grocery Outlet in the area to be built from the ground up.