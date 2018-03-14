National Children’s Craft Day

The Children's Museum of Stockton is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality education through interactive exhibits. Our facility is 22,000 sq. ft. and currently houses over 40 exhibits including an Art Studio. Now through May 6th, 2018, the Museum is hosting a traveling exhibit, Trivial Pursuit: A 50-State Adventure. Our goal is to provide a safe, fun, educational experience for families within our community.
More info:
Children's Museum of Stockton
402 W. Weber Avenue, Stockton
(209) 465-4386
ChildrensMuseumStockton.org
Facebook: Children's Museum of Stockton