Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The game is played in a series of short matchups where the jammer passes opposing players to score points. Come watch the Port City Roller Girls take on the Sis-Q Rollerz in an hour long, fast rolling, hard hitting, season opener on Saturday March 17th @7pm. Tickets available online and at the door.

More info:

Port City Roller Girls vs Sis-Q Rollerz

Saturday

Doors open at 6pm / game to begin @ 7pm

Stockton Indoor Sports Complex

1-888-99-DERBY

PortCityRollerGirls.net