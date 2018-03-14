Recover From St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Were you feeling a bit rough after St. Paddy's Day last year? We have the perfect solution for your St. Paddy's Day hangover this year. A recipe of TLC that's going to get you back to feeling like a million bucks. We over services in Intravenous Therapy: Our seasoned RNs will give you instant relief from your hangover with an IV designed to revive your dehydrated organs with fluids and electrolytes. Self Myofascial Release: Say goodbye to the aches and pains as you release the knots and tension held in your bodyafter a long night of celebrating (maybe a little too hard). Breathing Techniques: Relax your body and your mind as we guide you through techniques designed to calm your nervous system and leave you feeling like you're on cloud 9.

More info:

St. Paddy's Recovery

Sunday

Fitsom Studios

2512 Franklin Blvd

(916) 452-1581

StPaddysRecovery.FitsomStudios.com