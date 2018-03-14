Snow Piles Up in the Tahoe Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- The high Sierra received between one and two feet snow between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chains were required on Interstate 80 between Kingvale and Donner Lake Wednesday evening.

At about 7 p.m. near the Rainbow Road exit, a couple of cars collided with a big rig. No injuries were reported. A CHP officer said speed was a factor.

After a lull Thursday morning, snowfall is expected to pick up again Thursday afternoon into Friday. Mountain travelers are advised to take advantage of the window of relatively calm weather Thursday morning, but be prepared for slippery road surfaces and rapidly changing weather conditions.

In Soda Springs Wednesday afternoon, FOX40 found many people plowing and shoveling snow with a positive attitude.

"You know, this winter, we really haven't had a lot of snow," said Jeri Ann Smith of Soda Springs. "So the shoveling at this point is fun. It's not oppressive."

"Snow levels are dropping," added Mike Scott, who was installing a new heating system in Smith's house. "It's getting colder overnight. It should be nice and powdery in the morning."