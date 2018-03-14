Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Red Door Antiques has brought together a fun family event that the entire community enjoys. Most shopping events seem to leave many male partners dragging their feet and hesitant to attend. With the addition of the trailers, the entire family wants to go. Everyone seems to be intrigued by the nostalgia of the trailers and it is fun to share with the current generation the memories their parents had growing up.5th Annual Vintage Trailer Show & Antique Flea MarketSaturday9am - 5pmOld Town Plaza- 9615 Railroad St.(916) 714- 0619