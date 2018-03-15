Daughter Wakes Up to Find Stranger Standing in Her Bedroom, Mother Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVINE – Authorities asked for the public's help Wednesday in identifying a woman who allegedly fled after breaking into an Irvine, California home and being chased out by a resident.

Surveillance video captured the woman ringing the doorbell of a residence in the 14000 block of Fir Street on Jan. 18 at 8:34 p.m., Irvine police said.

The homeowner—who did not want to release her name—said when nobody came to the door, the intruder made her way into the house and into the upstairs bedroom where the homeowner's daughter was sleeping.

The daughter, who was the only one home at the time, woke up and asked the woman, "Who are you?" the family told KTLA. The trespasser managed to flee after the daughter chased her out of the house, according to the mother.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the family said they discovered that the intruder had been to the home in December. It's unclear whether she was able to enter the house in that incident.

The family said they did not know the woman.

"It made me and my daughter kind of insecure, so we changed all the locks." The family has also installed surveillance cameras around the property.

Anyone with information can call Irvine Police Department Detective Matt Ricci at 949-724-7189 or email mricci@cityofirvine.org.