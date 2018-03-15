Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mad Science is the leading science enrichment provider for children in preschool through grade 6. We deliver unique, hands-on science experiences through fun, interactive and educational programs that instill a clear understanding of what science is really about and how it affects the world around us. Our hands-on programming includes a large selection after-school classes, workshops, camps, preschool programs, birthday parties, corporate events, science nights and other special events. Whether you want an entertaining educational program or an educational entertainment program, Mad Science has just what you need! We provide all the necessary equipment along with animated and trained professional instructors.

More info:

Mad Science Spring Break Camp

March 26th- 30th

1808 Tribute Rd.

(916) 779-0390

Sacramento.MadScience.org