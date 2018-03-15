St. Patrick’s Day Menu at ‘Rivers Edge Cafe’

Rivers Edge Café serves modern comfort food open for Breakfast and Lunch every day and is home of the 'Stuffed Hash Brown'. We are celebrating 15 years in business in Sacramento and will be giving away special Rivers Edge Mugs to the first 150 guests on St. Patty's Day, Saturday March 17th from 7:30am-3:00pm. We also have a special St. Patty's day menu serving Green Eggs and Ham, Corned Beef Hash, Classic Reuban, Green Shamrock Pancakes and Green Beer.
Rivers Edge Cafe
8740 La Riviera Drive
(916) 362-2221
RiversEdgeCafeOnline.com
Facebook: Rivers Edge Fan Page