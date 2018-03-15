× Threatening Letters Sent to Sacramento LGBT Community Center

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating two threatening letters sent to the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

It was unclear who sent the letters, but investigators say they would consider the letters death threats and that they are similar in verbiage and tone.

An employee at the LGBT Center reported the letters to police Thursday afternoon after receiving them on Wednesday.

LGBT Center Executive Director David Heitstuman sent a statement about the letters to FOX40: