Threatening Letters Sent to Sacramento LGBT Community Center
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating two threatening letters sent to the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
It was unclear who sent the letters, but investigators say they would consider the letters death threats and that they are similar in verbiage and tone.
An employee at the LGBT Center reported the letters to police Thursday afternoon after receiving them on Wednesday.
LGBT Center Executive Director David Heitstuman sent a statement about the letters to FOX40:
I can confirm that the Center received threatening letters yesterday in the mail. The letters were filled with hate speech against LGBTQ people and made a series of threats to the safety and lives of LGBTQ people in Sacramento.
It’s a tragic reality that even in 2018 there are still so many hate filled people in the world and that so much of that is directed at the LGBTQ community and other marginalized populations. It’s an unfortunate reality that LGBT Centers around the country continue to receive hate filled and threatening phone calls, email, and mail on occasion. You may recall that the Center has been broken into and vandalized a few times recently. These letters were particularly concerning because they were fairly specific and expressed an intent to destroy or kill us all. We have turned over the letters to the police department that is investigating.
The safety and security of our clients, staff and community is of paramount importance and we take these things very seriously. And yet, we will not cower or be paralyzed by fear. Every LGBTQ person has the right to exist and valued equally for their authentic identity. The rainbow flag remains out front as a proud beacon of hope for our community, welcoming to all and a home and family for many. We will continue our work to create a region where LGBTQ people are not only safe and welcome, but able to thrive.