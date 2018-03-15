Undocumented Lawyer Appointed to State Post in California in First-Ever Move

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate leader says an attorney and immigrant rights activist is the first person living in the country illegally to be named to a statewide appointment in California.

A Senate committee appointed Lizbeth Mateo as an adviser on college access and financial aid Wednesday.

Thank you Sen. @kdeleon for appointing me to the CalSOAP Advisory Committee. I look forward to working w/ the rest of the committee & the Student Aid Commission in such important task – increase the accessibility of postsecondary education opportunities for low-income students. — Lizbeth Mateo, Esq. (@LizbethMateo) March 15, 2018

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon framed the decision as a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

De Leon announced Mateo’s appointment the day after Trump visited California to view prototypes of his proposed border wall. Democratic California leaders including de Leon vehemently oppose the wall and Trump’s conservative stance on immigration.

Mateo will advise the California Student Aid Commission to help low-income and marginalized people attend college. She was born in Mexico and moved to California with her parents at age 14.

Like I said at my swearing in ceremony @kdeleon "be as courageous as my parents have been for 19+ yrs, don't cave to pressure on #SB54!" pic.twitter.com/CtosBArG49 — Lizbeth Mateo, Esq. (@LizbethMateo) August 30, 2017