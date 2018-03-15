Undocumented Lawyer Appointed to State Post in California in First-Ever Move

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate leader says an attorney and immigrant rights activist is the first person living in the country illegally to be named to a statewide appointment in California.
A Senate committee appointed Lizbeth Mateo as an adviser on college access and financial aid Wednesday.
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon framed the decision as a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
De Leon announced Mateo’s appointment the day after Trump visited California to view prototypes of his proposed border wall. Democratic California leaders including de Leon vehemently oppose the wall and Trump’s conservative stance on immigration.
Mateo will advise the California Student Aid Commission to help low-income and marginalized people attend college. She was born in Mexico and moved to California with her parents at age 14.