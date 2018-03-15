Winter Weather Hits Sierra Late in Season

GRASS VALLEY — It’s not that snow in the Grass Valley – Nevada City area is uncommon. It happens every winter.

It’s that this winter weather is happening just days before spring.

“Winter just hit us. It’s like, ‘Warm, warm, warm. Oh cool, no winter,'” Liberty Rangel, of Nevada City, told FOX40. “And then all of the sudden, ‘Hey, it’s winter.'”

As rain and snow alternated through the day in the foothills, it wasn’t much of an impediment for drivers.

“Got a couple errands and a night class at the studio. And just kinda depends on the roads, if it starts sticking or not,” Grass Valley resident Chris Hoolet said. “Hopefully if it keeps melting like this, everyone gets home safe tonight.”

Further up the hill, higher into the Sierra, it was a different story. Near white-out conditions, traffic breaks and chain controls dominated the drive on Interstate 80.