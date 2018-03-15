Woman Arrested after Honey Oil Lab Explosion in Stockton Gated Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a butane honey oil lab explosion at a Stockton home on Pebble Beach Drive in the Brookside neighborhood.

Two men, ages 40 and 33, were severely burned and are in critical condition.

The garage of the home and a vehicle were destroyed.

Investigators located about 500 pounds of marijuana, 40 pounds of finished honey oil and $80,000.

Erica Ham, 23, was arrested on narcotics manufacturing charges and one animal cruelty charge.

Police said code enforcement may have to demolish the home because of the extensive damage inside and out.