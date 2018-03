STANISLAUS COUNTY — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Keyes.

The incident happened on the E Keyes Road overpass Friday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

The overpass will remain closed as authorities investigate. Highway 99 will remain open.

