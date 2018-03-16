Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Established in 1989, Sudwerk Brewing Co. specializes in West Coast craft lagers at its taproom, The Dock, located at 2001 2nd Street. Opened in 2016, The Good Scoop, 130 G St., features ice cream handmade in Davis from the finest all-natural ingredients, emphasizing local and organic sources. The first Davis Night Market was Oct. 14, in a collaboration with The Good Scoop and Sudwerk Brewing Co. The event was so successful, it's now presented in partnership with the city of Davis Arts and Cultural Affairs Program. The market brings together local businesses for an evening of music, food, beer, community and handmade goods. All ages are welcome. The event is a fundraiser, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the Yolo Crisis Nursery. Organizers see the market as an opportunity to raise money for local charities while introducing the community to emerging entrepreneurs.

More info:

Davis Night Market

Saturday

5pm-10pm

Sudwerk Brewing Co.

(530) 756-2739

SudwerkBrew.com