Five Davis Tow Employees Arrested for Auto Theft, Conspiracy

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Five employees at Davis Tow Incorporated, a Sacramento County-based business, have been arrested on multiple charges related to unlawful towing and business practices.

In addition to Sacramento County, the business also operates in Placer and Yolo counties. Davis Tow also has three different physical locations in Rio Linda, Orangevale and Sacramento.

During their two-year investigation, CHP found the company was illegally towing cars from commercial properties near Sleep Train Arena in Natomas in order to profit from towing and impound fees.

The company routinely failed to report private property tows which resulted in increased storage fees and often the lien sale of vehicles at a profit to Davis Tow.

Owners 54-year-old Scott Gordon Davis, 46-year-old Christopher Gerald Davis and 50-year-old Leslie James McKenzie along with employees 30-year-old Andrew Robert Harless and 37-year-old Erik Steven Dyer were arrested and charged with 29 counts of auto theft and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime.

The bail for all five has been set at $1 million each.

Since March 2016, the investigators have identified more than 250 victims resulting in more than $100,000 in damages.

CHP wants to hear from you if you believe you may have been victimized by Davis Tow.