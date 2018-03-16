Fun for the Whole Family

The Sacramento RiverTrain has something for everyone this month. The St. Patrick’s Day Beer & Wine Bash departs March 17th with beer, wine tasting and a live band. And for families, the Easter Egg Express has an egg hunt, the Easter bunny and kid-friendly activities through the end of March.
More info:
St. Partrick's Day Beer & Wine Bash
Saturday at 7pm
400 N. Harbor Blvd.
West Sacramento
Adult $45, Child $35, $10 Infant
(800) 866-1690
SacramentoRiverTrain.com
Easter Egg Express
March 17, 18, 24, 25 at 1pm
March 31st at 10am and 2pm
400 N. Harbor Blvd, West Sacramento
Adult $45, Child $35, $10 Infant
(800) 866-1690
SacramentoRiverTrain.com