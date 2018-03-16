Fun for the Whole Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento RiverTrain has something for everyone this month. The St. Patrick’s Day Beer & Wine Bash departs March 17with beer, wine tasting and a live band. And for families, the Easter Egg Express has an egg hunt, the Easter bunny and kid-friendly activities through the end of March.

More info:

St. Partrick's Day Beer & Wine Bash

Saturday at 7pm

400 N. Harbor Blvd.

West Sacramento

Adult $45, Child $35, $10 Infant

(800) 866-1690

SacramentoRiverTrain.com

Easter Egg Express

March 17, 18, 24, 25 at 1pm

March 31st at 10am and 2pm

400 N. Harbor Blvd, West Sacramento

Adult $45, Child $35, $10 Infant

(800) 866-1690

SacramentoRiverTrain.com