Good Samaritan Robbed at Gunpoint by Woman, Her Teenage Son and Another Teen

STOCKTON -- A good Samaritan in Stockton was held at gunpoint early Tuesday morning after stopping to help a woman whose car appeared to be broken down.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on North Broadway Avenue the man stopped to help Flavia Ambriz, 42.

That's when two teenagers came out and robbed the man at gunpoint, according to Ezequiel Pena with the sheriff's office.

The teens took the victim’s wallet and cellphone before taking off with Ambriz in the car that was supposed to be broken down.

Deputies were able to track down Ambriz and the two juveniles shortly after the robbery.

FOX40 spoke with a member of Ambriz’s family, who asked to remain anonymous. According to the family member, one of the teens is Ambriz’s son and the other is a friend.

The victim’s stolen items were returned and the department also recovered the handguns used by the teenagers, one of which had been stolen.

The sheriff's office said they know the community is full of people willing to help, but they want good Samaritans to be cautious when offering to help a stranger. They suggest that it is sometimes better to just make a call instead of getting out to help.

"You’ve done your part in helping that person so that is what we would suggest," Pena said. "And if you do contact somebody that is broken down, just be vigilant and look around the area."

Ambriz has been booked on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, child endangerment and traffic warrants. The teens had to be taken to a county hospital for alcohol consumption before they were booked in juvenile detention on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, stolen property possession and several weapons charges.