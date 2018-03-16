Hoops for Hope at El Camino High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Martina are chatting with El Camino High School junior Maggie Kauderer and the school's athletic director about the Hoops for Hope event.

Hoops for Hope is an annual charity basketball game between El Camino and Rio Americano High School. Staff from both schools get down on the court and battle it out. Each year, the event benefits a different charity/organization. This year, the profits from H4H are going to the Mckinney-Vento program and Foster Youth Services through the San Juan Unified School District. The money will go towards purchasing the "fun/extra" stuff in high school such as prom tickets, sports equipment, yearbooks, etc. (nostalgic things that we often take for granted). The game is being held at El Camino High School on Friday March 16 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for everyone but donations are always accepted.