How to Get Home Safe on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is upon us and while many will be out celebrating and having some green beer, it’s important to remember to be safe and use a designated sober driver.

AAA is offering safe rides to people in Northern California. The service begins Friday, March 16 at 6 p.m. and ends Sunday, March 18 at 6 a.m. Those seeking a safe ride can call (800) 222-4357.

To view Sacramento Regional Transit schedules, click here.

Ride hailing apps like Uber and Lyft are also options, but be aware that prices increase sharply during busy times.

There are also plenty of taxi services in Sacramento.