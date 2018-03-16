Kennedy High School Classrooms Evacuated after Threats

SARCAMENTO — Classrooms at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento were evacuated Friday after some students received threats, Principal David Van Natten said.

Van Natten said there was an increased police presence at the campus Friday.

Police said the threats were sent via text message to some students. The messages made reference to bombs on campus, according to investigators.

Students were taken to the Elks Lodge on Riverside Boulevard. The school says some students may have walked home.

The nature of the threats was not immediately known.

The school will continue to post updates on their Twitter account.