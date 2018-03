Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison Hudson is a country artist from Northern California. Madison has been performing over 100 shows a year from Las Vegas to Oregon. She has the 2017 Artist of the Year on music platform UR Made. Madison and her band deliver an energetic and lively country show. They will be performing on St. Patrick's day at The Union in Roseville.

More info:

Shamrocked

Saturday

4:30-6:30pm

The Union Roseville

TheUnionRoseville.com

MadisonHudsonMusic.com