Officers Use Tour Bus to Break Man’s Fall along Highway 99

ELK GROVE — Police used a tour bus to break a man’s fall Friday along Highway 99 and Elk Grove Boulevard.

Elk Grove Officers and Sac Sheriff Deputies respond to a man jumping off the pedestrian bridge over HWY 99. Quick thinking by officers to move a bus underneath the man as he fell trying to climb back over. pic.twitter.com/6VJd4eHdjp — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) March 16, 2018

Around 2:40 p.m., the man leapt off the overpass at Laguna Boulevard. The Elk Grove Police Department said officers acted quickly to move the bus under him.

The scene was clear around 30 minutes later and the bus was sent on its way, according to the South Sacramento CHP.

Officials have not confirmed his condition.

Both sides of the highway were shut down aside from one lane left open to traffic as the CHP and Elk Grove Police investigated.

