Roof Collapses Under Weight of Snow, Trapping Arnold Woman

ARNOLD -- A woman was tucked into bed in her Arnold home Friday when she was suddenly trapped under an aluminum roof and a blanket of snow.

"I came down to check on my wife 'cause she's on oxygen and all I hear is, 'Charlie, Charlie, help me,'" said Charlie Gonzales. "I come in here and four of the sections on the roof had caved in with all the weight of the snow.”

With one loud crack, the roof came right down on top of Estrella Gonzales. She said she thought, "No, no. I’m claustrophobic. Don’t tell me that this is the way I am going to die."

Estrella Gonzales is on oxygen battling a lung disease.

"You just gotta calm down and think about it. Ok, what do you gotta do? And then you do it,” her husband told FOX40.

He had been upstairs for an entire hour before he heard her screams and called for the rescue team.

The crew at the Ebbets Pass Fire District witnessed the miracle as they realized the roof was propped up on the side rail of Estrella Gonzales' adjustable bed. A firefighter was able to get to her and stayed there until she was finally freed.

In the end, Estrella Gonzales and her husband of 50 years were counting their blessings that she wasn’t seriously injured.

"Believe it or not, I broke a fingernail," she said.