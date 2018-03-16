Sacramento Police Replace New Bike that was Stolen after Boy’s Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Immanuel Justis was so excited to get a bicycle for his birthday three weeks ago.

"When I went to school it was [taken] when I came back," Immanuel told FOX40.

Someone stole the first ride the 8-year-old was able to cruise on without training wheels in front of his Denise Street home.

"They switched them," Immanuel's mother said. "They left their bike without no pedals and took his bike. It was by the fence right there."

A replacement bike came to Immanuel's home on Wednesday courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department. They were responding to a post his sisters put on a neighborhood watch page.

For a single mother with six kids, it was a gift that meant a lot. "I was surprised. It was very nice of them."