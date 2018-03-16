Sonora Police: Phone Call Threatens Eternal Damnation

SONORA — Police in Sonora are warning residents of a phone call that demands money be given to a church.

The caller threatens that the person who answers will go to hell if they don’t join a church and give $100 a month.

Police said the calls are coming from the number (661) 552-0555. The area code belongs to phone numbers in parts of Los Angeles County, Santa Barbara County, Tulare County and most of Kern County.

Officials asked the public not to fall for it, and report any suspicious or threatening phone calls to the authorities.