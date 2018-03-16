Staying ‘N Stockton

More info:
Children's Museum of Stockton
402 W. Weber Avenue, Stockton
(209) 465-4386
ChildrensMuseumStockton.org
Facebook: @ChildrensMuseumOfStockton
San Joaquin County Home and Garden Show
Friday- Sunday
University of the Pacific
Tickets: $5
MetroExpositions.com
Port City Roller Girls vs Sis-Q Rollerz
Saturday
Stockton Indoor Sports Complex
Game starts @ 7pm
Tickets: $15 at the door
St. Patrick's Day festivities at the following locations:
Deliberation Room
Squeeze Burger
Finnegans
Whiskey Barrell Tavern
Channel Brewing Company
Papapavlos