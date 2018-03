MODESTO — Two 14-year-olds were arrested Friday after calling a Modesto middle school and threatening that there would be a school shooting.

Hanshaw Middle School went into lockdown early Friday morning following the call, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Officers later arrested the two teenage girls on suspicion of conspiracy and making terrorist threats. They also discovered the girls were connected to another call made last week to Mark Twain Junior High School in Modesto.