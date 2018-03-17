Former CIA Chief to Trump on McCabe Firing: ‘America Will Triumph Over You’

Former CIA Director John Brennan responded Saturday to President Donald Trump’s tweet about the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, calling the President “a disgraced demagogue.”

“When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America … America will triumph over you,” Brennan, who was CIA head under President Barack Obama, tweeted.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe on Friday, just days before he was set to receive his pension after rising through the ranks and eventually becoming the No. 2 at the bureau.

Trump tweeted early Saturday morning about the firing, saying the axing made it “a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI.”

“Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!” he wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to Dowd’s remarks in a statement on Saturday.

“Mr. Dowd’s comments are yet another indication that the first instinct of the President and his legal team is not to cooperate with special counsel Mueller, but to undermine him at every turn,” the New York Democrat said in the statement.

“The President, the administration, and his legal team must not take any steps to curtail, interfere with, or end the special counsel’s investigation or there will be severe consequences from both Democrats and Republicans.”

Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman on the Senate Intelligence Committee, also responded to the news in a tweet.

“Every member of Congress, Republican and Democrat, needs to speak up in defense of the Special Counsel. Now,” the Virginia Democrat posted.