Law Enforcement on High Alert To Ensure Driver Safety During St. Patrick’s Day

SACRAMENTO — California Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are on high alert tonight to ensure public safety.

As Sacramento celebrates this St. Paddy’s Day weekend, law enforcement agencies are urging people to drink responsibly and use services like Lyft or Uber to get home. Designated drivers are also a good option.

“Id rather pay $20-$30 to get home than pay [thousands] for a DUI,” said Charles Wallace who is out celebrating tonight.

Law enforcement does not take any holiday lightly and CHP is not just looking for drivers that have had one too many beers.

“Prescription medication, illicit drugs, marijuana or any combination; if you’re using any of those in any form please don’t drive a car,” implored CHP officer, Mike Zerfas.

The point is to make sure everyone gets home safe. The goal of CHP is “to ensure the roadways are as safe as possible,” said Zerfas.

Some great advice comes from Regina Wallace who is also celebrating the patron saint. She says, “Don’t risk your life or another valuable family. It’s not worth it.”