Sacramento SPCA in Need of Supplies after Receiving Nearly 300 Bunnies

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento SPCA is in need of donations after receiving nearly 300 bunnies Friday night.

The 286 rabbits of various ages are part of an ongoing investigation and are not up for adoption.

Patrol officers with the Folsom Police Department discovered the rabbits at a home on Pine Grove Way.

The City of Folsom only allows for two rabbits per household.

Authorities say their living conditions were not healthy.

The shelter received multiple breeds, including Angoras, Himalayans, Lionheads and Lops, from Folsom Animal Control.

SSPCA is in need of small litter boxes, small ceramic bowls, Timothy grass/hay, rabbit water bottles, rabbit toys and rabbit cages.

Their wishlist can be found on Amazon and cash donations can be made on the SSPCA website.

Late night update: More than 200 bunnies expected to arrive until late this evening. In great need of caging, Timothy hay, water bottles and rabbit toys. @sacbee_news pic.twitter.com/RQMvuJq8Nr — Sacramento SPCA (@SacramentoSPCA) March 17, 2018