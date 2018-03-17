Sacramento Still Needs Investor to Lock in MLS Team

SACRAMENTO — Soccer is back in town as Sac Republic plays tonight at Papa Murhpy’s Park.

Sacramento Republic FC opens St. Patrick’s Day festivities on the Cal Expo grounds against San Antonio FC however, the luck may not be all there as Sacramento continues to make its play for a spot in Major League Soccer.

It looked like Sac Republic was a lock but, when it came down to choose between Sacramento and Cincinnati FC, MLS balked. The problem was Sacramento backers did not yet have enough money.

Sac Republic has been courting billionaire investors like Ron Burkle.

“I need Burkle in my life,” said Ben Gumpert, COO of Sacramento Republic FC. “I don’t know who he is, I’ve never met him. We need his [money], it’s all about the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” he said.

Overtime, Cincinnati’s bid has weakened but it is unclear how long MLS will wait.

Gumpert expresses that Sac Republic is in talks with other investors as well but will take their time as, “it needs to be the right person.”