South Sacramento Parish Monsignor Dies of Natural Causes

SACRAMENTO — A member of the Catholic church has died of natural causes today.

Monsignor, Edward Kavanagh of the St. Rose Parish in South Sacramento passed away on St. Patrick’s Day at the age of 92.

Native to Ireland, Kavanagh came to Sacramento in 1948. For almost 60 years, the monsignor oversaw an orphanage, day-care-center and a school as well as numerous community charities.

“Monsignor Ed Kavanagh was an indomitable priestly figure, a force of nature,” said The Most Reverend Bishop of the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Sacramento, Jaime Soto. “He cared deeply for the community, working tirelessly on behalf of the poor and children,” he said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.