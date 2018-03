STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident near Hammertown Drive and Tam O Shanter Drive.

A 23-year-old woman was riding her bike in the area when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 a.m.

Tam O Shanter Drive Traffic Fatality Update: Video footage from the scene. pic.twitter.com/EaCub2il1F — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) March 17, 2018

She was transported to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Traffic Fatality Update: Further investigation revealed the 23 year old woman was riding a bike when she was struck by the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/uvWXlZL0hk — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) March 17, 2018